DeepOcean Extends IMR Services Deal with Equinor

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured an extension to its existing frame agreement with Equinor for the provision of subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) services.

As a part of the renewal, DeepOcean will deploy specialized IMR vessels, along with comprehensive subsea services, throughout 2026 and into 2027.

The scope of work also includes onshore engineering and project management services for various subsea operations.

With this contract, DeepOcean will deliver uninterrupted IMR activities for Equinor from 2006 to 2035, an IMR collaboration spanning three decades.

In November 2024, Equinor and DeepOcean signed an eight-year contract for IMR services covering Equinor-operated assets on the Norwegian continental shelf and in Europe.

The contract will be served by an extensive team of specialist subsea engineers, a large subsea tool pool, remote operations technology, and the newbuild IMR vessel Rem Ocean which will be chartered to DeepOcean.

“We are excited that Equinor has chosen to extend our long-term collaboration. This award ensures continuity of IMR operations for Equinor until we take delivery of the environmentally friendly, next-generation newbuild IMR vessel, Rem Ocean, in 2027. The transition between vessels will now be seamless,” said Olaf A. Hansen, managing director of DeepOcean’s Europe operation.