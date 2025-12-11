Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Rig in Caspian Sea, Disrupts Production

Published

(Credit: Lukoil)
(Credit: Lukoil)

Ukrainian drones struck an oil rig belonging to Russia in the Caspian sea for the first time, halting the facility's extraction of oil and gas, a source in Ukraine's SBU security service told Reuters on Thursday.

The source said SBU drones hit the Filanovsky oil rig, which belongs to Russian oil major Lukoil.

The source said that at least four strikes had been recorded on the target.

Lukoil did not immediately reply to a request for comment.


(Reuters - Reporting by Tom Balmforth, writing by Max Hunder; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

