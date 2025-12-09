Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Transocean’s Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Up for $130M Australian Job

Published

Deepwater Skyros drillship (Credit: Transocean)
Deepwater Skyros drillship (Credit: Transocean)

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has signed a six-well contract with an undisclosed operator for its Deepwater Skyros drillship, offshore Australia.

The estimated 320-day campaign is expected to start in the first quarter of 2027 and contribute approximately $130 million in backlog, excluding compensation for mobilization and demobilization.

The award includes priced options that, if fully exercised, could keep the drillship working in Australia into early 2030.

Deepwater Skyros drillship is of Samsung 12000 design, equipped for maximum drilling depth at 40,000 feet and able to operate in water depths of up to 12,000 feet. The 2013-built rig can accommodate 215 people.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 27 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 20 ultra-deepwater floaters and seven harsh environment floaters.

