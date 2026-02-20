Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

AKOFS Offshore Inks New Vessel Deal with Petrobras

Published

Aker Wayfarer (Credit: AKOFS Offshore)
Aker Wayfarer (Credit: AKOFS Offshore)

Norway-based subsea well intervention and installation services company AKOFS Offshore has signed a firm contract with Petrobras for its Aker Wayfarer vessel.

AKOFS Offshore, majority owned by Akastor, said the 2010-built vessel will continue to perform services as a Subsea Equipment Support Vessel (SESV) for Petrobras in Brazil.

The contract, valued at $330 million, has a duration of four years, with operations expected to begin in September 2027, following the expiry of the current contract and necessary preparations for the new engagement.

AKOFS Offshore will conduct the Aker Wayfarer operations in collaboration with its partners Bravante for marine services and Oceaneering for remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services.

Aker Wayfarer is specially designed and equipped for deepwater subsea equipment installation, intervention or recovery, and represents a first class field construction platform for deep and ultra-deep waters.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe South America Offshore Support Vessels

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Jifmar Group)

Jifmar, Seavium Partner to Roll Out AI Across Offshore...
Foating blue ammonia FPSO concept (Credit: Screenshot/Video by BW Offshore)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept...
GustoMSC NG-16000X WTIV (Credit: GustoMSC)

NOV’s GustoMSC to Design Korea’s Wind Turbine Installation...
Skandi Skansen AHTS (Credit: DOF Group)

Two DOF Vessels Get Work in North Sea and Australia

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Norway's 2025 Oil Output Climbs to Highest Level Since 2009

Norway's 2025 Oil Output Climb

AKOFS Offshore Inks New Vessel Deal with Petrobras

AKOFS Offshore Inks New Vessel

UK Trade Body Challenges Government View on North Sea Gas Decline

UK Trade Body Challenges Gover

Inpex Secures Environmental Approval for Indonesia’s Abadi LNG Project

Inpex Secures Environmental Ap

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine