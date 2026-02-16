Equinor Finds Oil and Gas in North Sea off Norway

Equinor and its partners have discovered oil and gas in the exploration well drilled in the North Sea in the Granat prospect near Gullfaks, offshore Norway.

Wildcat wells 33/12-N-3 HH and 33/12-N-3 GH were drilled in connection with drilling an oil development well on the Gullfaks Satellites (33/12-N-3 IH) in production license 152.

The discovery was made in 33/12-N-3 HH in production license 277, which was awarded in 2002 (North Sea Awards 2001). This is the first exploration well in this production license.

Preliminary estimates place the Granat discovery between 0.2 and 0.6 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent. This corresponds to 1.3 - 3.8 million barrels of oil.

Wildcat well 33/12-N-3 GH, which had drilling targets in production license 152, was dry.

Production licence 152 was awarded in 1988, in the 12th licensing round on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

Both licenses are operated by Equinor with 51% working interest, with Petoro and OMV Norge holding 30% and 19%, respectively.

The licensees are considering tying the discovery back to existing infrastructure in the Gullfaks area.

The wells were drilled from production licence 050 using the Askeladden rig.