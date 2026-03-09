Borr Drilling Puts Three Jack-Up Rigs in Arabian Gulf on Standby

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has placed three jack-up rigs on standby in the Arabian Gulf following recent hostilities in the region arising from the U.S.-Israel and Iran war.

The company has four jack-up rigs deployed in the area, including one in Saudi Arabia, one in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and two in Qatar.

In line with customers’ precautionary measures, the three rigs operating in Qatar and the UAE were down-manned last week.

On March 7, the jack-up rig Arabia III was affected by an incident on a customer-operated platform. The rig was subsequently shut down and all personnel were safely evacuated.

Borr Drilling said all employees and crew members in the region have been accounted for and are safe.

“First and foremost, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our personnel is our highest priority. All employees in the region are safe and accounted for, and operations across the region will remain on standby until conditions allow for a safe resumption of activity,” said Bruno Morand, Chief Executive Officer at Borr Drilling.

The company said the four rigs remain under contract and are insured, and it continues to monitor developments while maintaining communication with customers and relevant stakeholders in the region.

Borr Drilling added it will provide further updates if there are any material developments.