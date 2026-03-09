Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bahrain’s Bapco Declares Force Majeure After Refinery Attack

Published

Bapco Energies has declared force majeure on its group operations following the impact of the ongoing regional conflict in the Middle East and a recent attack on its refinery complex.

The Bahrain-based integrated energy company said the declaration applies to operations affected by the incident.

Despite the disruption, the company said local fuel supply remains secure and that domestic demand continues to be met through contingency plans already in place.

According to reports, thick smoke was seen rising from the direction of the Bapco refinery on March 9. A witness said smoke surrounded the facility after authorities reported injuries and damage in the Sitra area resulting from an Iranian drone attack.

Bapco Energies said it will continue to communicate updates to stakeholders as more information becomes available.

