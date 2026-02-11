Transocean Secures $184M for Drilling Rigs Operating off Norway

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured contract awards and extensions totaling approximately $184 million for two of its harsh-environment semisubmersible rigs operating in Norway.

The company said the fixtures represent about $184 million in firm contract backlog.

The Transocean Encourage was awarded a seven-well contract extension, with an estimated 365 days of work expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027 in direct continuation of the rig’s current program.

The extension is expected to contribute approximately $152 million in backlog, excluding additional services.

Transocean Encourage, a CAT D semi-submersible rig, is a 6th generation fully winterized, harsh environment semisubmersible rig build in 2016. It features automated drilling control specially designed for operations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Separately, two one-well options were exercised for the Transocean Enabler in direct continuation of the rig’s current activity with Equinor.

The additional 70 days of work are expected to contribute approximately $32 million in backlog, excluding additional services, and commit the rig through December 2027.

Transocean Enabler is a semi-submersible rig of CAT D (GVA 4000 NCS) type, built at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea in 2016.