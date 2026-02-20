Norway's 2025 Oil Output Climbs to Highest Level Since 2009

Oil production on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) in 2025 reached its highest level since 2009, according to the 2025 Resource Accounts, reported by Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

The report showed high production of both liquids and gas, with resource growth replacing around 60% of production during the year.

“The Resource Accounts show high production of both liquids and gas, and that resource growth is replacing 60 per cent of production,” said Nadine Mader-Kayser, Assistant Director for Analyses at the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

While contingent resources in producing fields declined, contingent resources in discoveries increased. Despite a minor reduction in undiscovered resources, total petroleum resources rose overall.

Estimated total resource volumes on the NCS, including volumes already sold and delivered, amounted to 9,037 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of liquids and 6,685 billion Sm3 of gas, giving a combined total of 15,722 million Sm3 of oil equivalent (oe). This represents an increase of 111 million Sm3 oe compared with the previous year.

Liquids comprise oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and condensate. NGL volumes are reported in tonnes, with a conversion factor of 1.9 used to convert tonnes to Sm3.

According to the accounts, about 57% of total resources on the NCS have been sold and delivered, while 14% are classified as reserves yet to be produced. Around 7% are contingent resources in fields and discoveries, and 22% remain undiscovered.

Reserves are defined as recoverable petroleum volumes not yet produced but approved for development, while contingent resources are volumes in projects awaiting a development decision. Combined, reserves and contingent resources make up total discovered recoverable resources.