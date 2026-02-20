Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ndungu Full-Field Starts Up Offshore Angola

Published

Credit: Eni
Credit: Eni

Eni announced the start-up of the Ndungu full-field, part of the Agogo Integrated West Hub Project (IWH), in the western area of Block 15/06, offshore Angola.

The project comprises seven production wells and four injection wells, with an expected production peak of 60,000 barrels of oil per day. 

The phased integration of Agogo Integrated West Hub Project, with Ndungu full field producing first via N’goma FPSO and later via Agogo FPSO, will ensure sustained long-term production from Block 15/06 and contribute to Angola’s national output, in line with the country’s strategic petroleum objectives. Together, Agogo and Ndungu expect to reach a peak output of approximately 175,000 barrels per day across the two fields.

Agogo IWH is operated by Azule Energy with a 36.84% stake alongside Sonangol E&P (36,84%) and Sinopec International (26,32%). Azule Energy is equally owned by Eni and bp.

Industry News Activity Production Oil Field Offshore Oil Angola

Related Offshore News

The Johan Sverdrup field off Norway (Credit: Lizette Bertelsen & Jonny Engelsvoll / Equinor)

Norway's 2025 Oil Output Climbs to Highest Level Since...
Abadi LNG project concept diagram (Credit: Inpex)

Inpex Secures Environmental Approval for Indonesia’s Abadi...
(Credit: CS Wind)

EEW, CS Wind Deliver First Offshore Wind Monopiles for...
(Credit: ExxonMobil)

ExxonMobil Reviews Gas Mix at Guyana’s Stabroek Block Amid...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Ndungu Full-Field Starts Up Offshore Angola

Ndungu Full-Field Starts Up Of

Norway's 2025 Oil Output Climbs to Highest Level Since 2009

Norway's 2025 Oil Output Climb

AKOFS Offshore Inks New Vessel Deal with Petrobras

AKOFS Offshore Inks New Vessel

UK Trade Body Challenges Government View on North Sea Gas Decline

UK Trade Body Challenges Gover

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine