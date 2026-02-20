Ndungu Full-Field Starts Up Offshore Angola

Eni announced the start-up of the Ndungu full-field, part of the Agogo Integrated West Hub Project (IWH), in the western area of Block 15/06, offshore Angola.

The project comprises seven production wells and four injection wells, with an expected production peak of 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

The phased integration of Agogo Integrated West Hub Project, with Ndungu full field producing first via N’goma FPSO and later via Agogo FPSO, will ensure sustained long-term production from Block 15/06 and contribute to Angola’s national output, in line with the country’s strategic petroleum objectives. Together, Agogo and Ndungu expect to reach a peak output of approximately 175,000 barrels per day across the two fields.

Agogo IWH is operated by Azule Energy with a 36.84% stake alongside Sonangol E&P (36,84%) and Sinopec International (26,32%). Azule Energy is equally owned by Eni and bp.