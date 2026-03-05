Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Harbour Energy Lifts Production Forecast After US Gulf Deals

Published

(Credit: Harbour Energy)
(Credit: Harbour Energy)

Britain's Harbour Energy raised its 2026 output outlook on Thursday, citing a strong start to the year helped by early contributions from its newly acquired LLOG assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

Harbour has been leaning on Wintershall Dea assets in Norway, Argentina and Mexico while cutting investment and jobs in the UK over what it calls an "uncompetitive tax regime".

The company's production in the UK has declined to less than a third from over 80% around three years ago, Harbour CEO Linda Cook said in a call with reporters on Thursday.

Harbour expects 2026 production of 475,000-500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with a prior estimate of 435,000-455,000 boepd.

The earlier outlook had excluded the impact of its acquisitions of Waldorf in the UK and LLOG in the U.S., as well as the announced sale of its Indonesian assets.


Pretax Profit More Than Doubles


Harbour posted $2.8 billion in profits before taxation in 2025, up from $1.2 billion a year prior.

Shares in the company rose about 4% in early-morning trade on Thursday. A broader index of European energy companies .SXEP rose around 0.1%.

British finance minister Rachel Reeves on Wednesday told oil and gas executives that she was still committed to removing a windfall tax on energy firms' profits, although the conflict in the Middle East has made the timing of its end less certain.

"Certainly, we have a lot of overlapping interests with the chancellor," Harbour CEO Linda Cook told reporters in a call on Thursday. "That includes a desire to see increased investment, jobs and growth."

Harbour posted a deeper after-tax loss of $182 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, widening from a year-ago loss of $93 million, as its tax bill more than doubled to $2.98 billion from $1.31 billion a year earlier.

Harbour has adopted an updated distributions policy which links shareholder returns directly to free cash flow, allowing it to prioritise debt reduction when leverage is above its target, the company said on Thursday.


(Reuters - Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in London and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy, Rashmi Aich and Jan Harvey)

Industry News Activity Europe Production North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© lempix.photos / Adobe Stock

Oil Surges 3% on Supply Concerns as Iran Conflict...
© JEGAS RA / Adobe Stock

China Looks Best Placed to Weather Iran Energy Shock
(Credit: Cheniere Energy)

US DOE Green Light Set to Make Corpus Christi Second...
(Credit: EnQuest)

North Sea Storm Cuts EnQuest’s 2026 Output Forecast

Sponsored

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

Harbour Energy Lifts Production Forecast After US Gulf Deals

Harbour Energy Lifts Productio

China’s Five-Year Plan Focuses on Oil Stability, Gas and Reserves Growth

China’s Five-Year Plan Focuses

Oil Surges 3% on Supply Concerns as Iran Conflict Escalates

Oil Surges 3% on Supply Concer

Oil companies reject Trump Administration's Alaska Offshore Auction

Oil companies reject Trump Adm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine