Dixstone Selects IFS Cloud to Modernize Global Offshore Ops

IFS, a provider of industrial AI software, has been selected by offshore service provider Dixstone to provide it with IFS Cloud to unify and modernize its operations across 10 countries and more than 2,200 personnel as part of a wider digital transformation strategy aimed at improving safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Dixstone, created to consolidate Perenco’s offshore services capabilities, delivers construction, drilling, workover, marine services and decommissioning activities. The company has expanded rapidly in recent years, including its role in the UK’s first CO2 injection test for carbon capture and storage and deployment of the Obana decommissioning platform, described as the world’s largest self-elevating heavy-lift jack-up vessel of its type.

IFS Cloud will support project financial control, real-time planning and execution, and oversight of offshore conversions, installations and marine services. Dixstone said the platform will help ensure complex operations are delivered on schedule, within budget and to required safety standards.

The system will also integrate asset operations and maintenance across Dixstone’s global fleet of rigs, vessels and platforms. Predictive maintenance and centralized data tools are expected to improve uptime and extend asset life while reducing operational risk.

“Dixstone’s decision to implement IFS Cloud highlights the importance of unified project control and integrated asset management for global energy leaders. By bringing together real-time financial oversight for complex projects and predictive maintenance across a worldwide fleet of rigs, vessels, and platforms, Dixstone is setting a new standard for operational excellence and agility. We’re proud to support their vision as they deliver safe, sustainable, and innovative solutions across the offshore energy sector,” said Simon Niesler, Chief Revenue Officer at IFS.

Dixstone said the implementation aligns with its goal of integrating processes across the upstream value chain, from exploration to decommissioning, to deliver modular, lower-impact solutions for customers globally.