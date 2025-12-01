Equinor Books Axess for Riser Replacement Job in North Sea

Axess Technologies, a subsidiary of Axess Group, has secured another riser replacement contract with Equinor in the North Sea.

The contract covers the planning and execution of all topside activities related to riser replacements on Visund and Troll C in the North Sea.

This includes providing support to the marine contractor, preparation and completion works, as well as all winch-related operations such as certification, operation, and demobilization.

It builds on a previous agreement involving similar work on Visund and Snorre A, and also includes optional scopes on Snorre A and Njord A.

“This award reinforces our strong relationship with Equinor. Over the years, we have developed specialized competence in riser pull-in operations, demonstrated through successful deliveries for Equinor and other major clients.

“By combining engineering, equipment design, and execution capabilities across Axess Group, we have established industry-leading best practices, by design for safe and efficient operations.

“Our multidisciplinary offshore teams possess mechanical, hydraulic, electrical and control system expertise, and are supported by in-house product design and crane service departments, a combination that reduces interfaces and improves reliability,” said Bendik Myrseth, Sales Manager at Axess Technologies.