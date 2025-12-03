NSTA Names 13 Operators Falling Behind Decom Obligations in North Sea

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has named 13 operators that have fallen behind on their decommissioning obligations for inactive wells, releasing its first public table on North Sea decommissioning arrears.

The table lists companies that have missed consent deadlines for fully decommissioning 153 inactive wells, spread from West of Shetland to the Southern North Sea and the East Irish Sea, with the largest concentration in the Central North Sea.

Another nine licensees, operating a total of 780 wells, were reported to be in full compliance.

The publication follows a transparency consultation that proposed naming companies at the start of an investigation instead of only after sanctions are imposed, and making information public on operators that have fallen behind on decommissioning duties.

The overall WONS consent status for operators with inactive wells to be decommissioned, as of October 28, 2025 (Credit: Screenshot/NSTA report)

The requirement for inactive wells to hold a valid NSTA consent is set out in the regulator’s guidance. Wells are considered out of consent if the operator has not received a valid consent or fails to decommission within the approved timeframe.

“The number of wells in this table demonstrates the size of the task facing industry. The NSTA is well aware of the potential cost, and the logistical difficulties, but while many operators are delivering, too many are failing to meet obligations. Delays can impact on cost and cause reputational damage.

“It is our expectation that companies will take immediate action to improve compliance, placing contracts with the supply chain for the wells that are overdue or applying for consents where none exist,” said Pauline Innes, NSTA Director of Supply Chain and Decommissioning.

The NSTA’s latest Decommissioning Cost and Performance Update, released in July 2025, estimated that $58.1 billion (£44 billion) remains to be spent on decommissioning North Sea infrastructure, with well plugging and abandonment accounting for about half of that total.

The report warned that operators must begin addressing the backlog to prevent drilling rigs from leaving the basin and to avoid billions of pounds in additional costs for companies and taxpayers.

While some operators are meeting their obligations, the regulator said too many remain behind schedule.

Nearly 1,000 inactive wells in the North Sea will ultimately require full decommissioning, though many are still within consent. The NSTA said failure to address the backlog risks further missed deadlines, non-compliance, reputational harm, and reduced work for the supply chain.

The regulator noted that delaying plug and abandonment work drives up costs, reduces rig availability as contractors move assets overseas, and affects the timing of future decommissioning activities.

The NSTA said it has taken steps to support industry performance, including the TWIST database for well infrastructure data, a well plug-and-abandonment project to identify campaign opportunities, and workshops and technology showcases to share lessons learned. Tools such as the Pathfinder app and the Decom Data Visibility Dashboard also help connect operators with the supply chain and improve visibility on upcoming work.

The authority recently opened investigations into several companies over potential breaches of plug-and-abandon obligations, citing its view that transparency promotes compliance.