TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Chevron’s Gas Project off Australia

Published

(Credit: TechnipFMC)
(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by Chevron to supply Subsea 2.0 production systems for the Gorgon Stage 3 brownfield project in Australia.

The contract introduces the first seven-inch series of TechnipFMC’s Subsea 2.0 horizontal subsea trees and includes the delivery of flexible jumpers designed to increase production rates and support flow assurance for gas applications.

Gorgon Stage 3 forms part of Chevron’s ongoing development of the Gorgon LNG project, one of Australia’s largest natural gas developments, aimed at sustaining production from the offshore fields supplying the onshore liquefaction facility.

TechnipFMC classifies a ‘significant’ contract as having a value between $75 million and $250 million. The company did not disclose the exact financial terms of the award.

The Gorgon project is located off the northwest coast of Western Australia and is a cornerstone of Chevron’s global LNG portfolio, supplying gas to international markets.

“Gorgon Stage 3 incorporates our Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order platform and our unique advanced flexible pipe technology. At TechnipFMC, we focus on commercializing innovative solutions that give our customers confidence in project execution and schedule certainty. We are proud to continue our 20-year partnership with Chevron on the Gorgon development through this latest opportunity,” said Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC.

