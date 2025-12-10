McDermott Nets Petronas Contract for Gas Project Offshore Brunei

McDermott has secured a subsea contract from Petronas Carigali Brunei for engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of a natural gas development project offshore Brunei.

The award follows McDermott's completion of front-end engineering design (FEED), engineering optimization and readiness planning for the project.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will provide EPCIC services for a subsea production system and associated infrastructure, including umbilicals, risers and flowlines, which will connect six wells to a floating production unit for natural gas recovery.

McDermott will also deliver EPCIC services for a gas export pipeline that will supply feedstock to Brunei's liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector.

"Transitioning from FEED to a full EPCIC award underscores McDermott's engineering excellence and proven ability to deliver complex subsea projects across the region.

"It also reinforces McDermott's collaborative approach in working with customers to drive engineering value. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with PETRONAS Carigali Brunei and its partners to advance this project safely and efficiently,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.