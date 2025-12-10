Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ABB’s Streamlined DP2 System Passes Sea Trials on DEME’s Norse Wind WTIV

Published

Wind turbine installation vessel Norse Wind (Credit: DEME)
ABB has verified what it calls a major advancement in vessel Dynamic Positioning (DP) technology, following successful Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA) proving trials and sea trials on board the new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Norse Wind.

By integrating ABB Ability Marine Pilot Control - a ship control system that unifies dynamic positioning, maneuvering, and transit functionalities into one intuitive interface - with Azipod propulsion units, the vessel showcases distinctive advantages of system-level synergy.

Meeting all performance expectations, ABB’s new Dynamic Positioning Class 2 (DP2) control system draws on input from DP operators, studies of accident logs and model-based control algorithms.

Offering full control at all operational stages, the DP solution enhances vessel safety and operational decision making, ABB claims.

Sea trials onboard the DEME vessel Norse Wind verified the solution’s continuous control capability, integrated with ABB’s PEMS power and energy management system allowing for closed bus-tie operations.

In addition, ABB’s tactile AX Bridge levers and user interface enable a clear situational overview of both the vessel and DP. The solution’s functionality leverages dynamic vessel and thruster models that update in real time to account for speed-induced changes in hydrodynamics.

The DEME sister ship Norse Energi will also feature the new ABB DP2 solution on its entry into service in early 2026.

“In developing the DP2 functionality for ABB Ability Marine Pilot Control, combining it with Azipod propulsion, and subsequently verifying its performance at sea, our team has shown great vision, craft and dedication.

“DEME has been an excellent pioneering partner, fully buying into our vision for a safer and more user-friendly DP control solution. I am proud of the collaboration and excited to see a safer operating environment for crews and vessels alike,” said Rune Braastad, Business Line Manager, Marine Systems, ABB’s Marine & Ports division.

