Longitude Unveils Compact PSV Design Aimed at Cost Efficiency

Maritime design and engineering consultancy Longitude has launched a new compact platform supply vessel (PSV) design D-Flex, aimed at improving cost efficiency for shipowners.

The D-Flex PSV is the second design in Longitude’s IMT Isca series and is positioned as a smaller and more cost-efficient addition to the range. The design is an evolution of the operationally proven IMT 984, also known as the G-Class.

The DP Class 2 vessel is designed for offshore energy operations in Asia, the Middle East and West Africa, with additional potential deployment in the southern North Sea. The vessel is 74.7 meters long, 16.2 meters wide and has a deadweight of 3,000 tonnes.

According to Longitude, the design offers flexibility in layout and configuration, including options for alternative accommodation and power arrangements, as well as preparation for future alternative fuels such as methanol. The vessel provides a total deck area of 650 square meters.

“We believe that the success of a ship and its design hinges simply around one question – does it make money for its owner? By targeting low CAPEX and OPEX within a package attractive to charterers, the D-Flex design offers shipowners an alternative where larger PSVs are not appropriate,” said Duncan Grigg, Longitude’s product lead for maritime design.

The D-Flex is the second design in Longitude’s IMT Isca series, which has been developed as a next-generation PSV platform evolved from the IMT-984 series. The series is intended to provide owners with flexibility to adapt vessels to specific commercial and operational requirements.

“Our approach is simple: A PSV should earn its keep. By combining operational insight with robust naval architecture, the D-Flex is engineered to reduce cost and complexity for owners without compromising capability. It is a design shaped by real-world operations, not just theory,” added Grigg.

Longitude specializes in ship design, marine operations, facilities and subsea and offshore wind engineering, with offices in more than 15 countries. The company is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group.