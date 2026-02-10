Two DOF Vessels Get Work in North Sea and Australia

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and subsea services provider DOF Group has secured work for its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel in North Sea and platform supply vessel (PSV) in Australia.

The contract for Skandi Skansen AHTS in the North Sea, has been deemed limited, meaning its value is below is $15 million. Under the contract, DOF will provide vessel and ROV services for a duration of 30 days with planned start in the second quarter of 2026.

Also, DOF said its PSV Skandi Kvitsøy had a six-month option with its current client in Australia declared. The contract is now firm until September 2026 with further options until the first quarter of 2028.

The value of the declared six-month option period is below $15 million.