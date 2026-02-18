Dolphin Drilling, Vantris Ink Marketing Deal for Blackford Dolphin Semi-Sub

Dolphin Drilling Offshore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolphin Drilling, and Sapura Drilling Asia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vantris Energy, have entered into a marketing agreement for the semi-submersible drilling unit Blackford Dolphin.

Under the agreement, Vantris will market the rig on a non-exclusive basis in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and other locations as may be agreed.

Dolphin Drilling owns and operates a fleet of three harsh environment mid-water and deep-water semisubmersible drilling rigs capable of working worldwide.

Vantris is an independent international drilling contractor focused on the tender assist drilling rig segment, providing turnkey services that include rigs, crew and operational support.

The company owns and operates the world’s largest fleet of tender assist drilling rigs, with a strong presence in Southeast Asia and West Africa.

The Blackford Dolphin, built in 1974 and upgraded in 2008, has a maximum operating water depth of 6,000 feet (1,829 meters) and a drilling depth of up to 30,000 feet (9,144 meters).

“We believe that Vantris is the ideal partner, operating the world’s largest fleet of tender assist drilling rigs. This Marketing Agreement provides Dolphin Drilling with access to the fastest growing energy consuming region in the world. Southeast Asia is the engine room in the global energy demand growth we are currently experiencing”, said Ronny Bjørnådal, Chairman of the Board of Directors.