Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TechnipFMC Gets Ithaca Energy’s Job at Captain Field off UK

Published

Prosafe's accomodation rig next to Captain field platform (Credit: Prosafe)
Prosafe's accomodation rig next to Captain field platform (Credit: Prosafe)

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by Ithaca Energy to deliver flexible risers, flowlines and associated subsea hardware for the Captain field development in the UK North Sea, the company said on Monday.

The contract, classified by TechnipFMC as worth between $75 million and $250 million, covers design, manufacturing and installation work on the field, which began production in 1997 and has undergone multiple upgrades, including an enhanced oil recovery phase supported by TechnipFMC in 2024.

The Captain field, located in the outer Moray Firth, has seen continued investment aimed at improving recovery using polymer injection and other enhanced oil recovery technologies.

“TechnipFMC has supported Ithaca on several subsea developments for more than a decade. We collaborated on the Captain field to optimize the layout and provide a flexible riser solution that can enhance production. We look forward to strengthening our relationship and helping enable their future development and expansion ambitions,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Supplied by IFS)

Dixstone Selects IFS Cloud to Modernize Global Offshore...
Deepwater Skyros drillship (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean’s Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Up for $130M...
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

NEO NEXT+ Rises as UK’s Largest Independent O&G Producer...
Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor’s North Sea Wildcat Wells Yield Oil and Gas...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

ESG Completes Service Operation Vessel Conversion for HOS

ESG Completes Service Operatio

Orbital Marine Power Secures $9.31m Investment

Orbital Marine Power Secures $

Shell Seeks Buyer for 20% Stake in Brazilian Oilfield Cluster

Shell Seeks Buyer for 20% Stak

VAALCO Energy Spuds First Well in New Drilling Campaign off Gabon

VAALCO Energy Spuds First Well

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine