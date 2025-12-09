TechnipFMC Gets Ithaca Energy’s Job at Captain Field off UK

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by Ithaca Energy to deliver flexible risers, flowlines and associated subsea hardware for the Captain field development in the UK North Sea, the company said on Monday.

The contract, classified by TechnipFMC as worth between $75 million and $250 million, covers design, manufacturing and installation work on the field, which began production in 1997 and has undergone multiple upgrades, including an enhanced oil recovery phase supported by TechnipFMC in 2024.

The Captain field, located in the outer Moray Firth, has seen continued investment aimed at improving recovery using polymer injection and other enhanced oil recovery technologies.

“TechnipFMC has supported Ithaca on several subsea developments for more than a decade. We collaborated on the Captain field to optimize the layout and provide a flexible riser solution that can enhance production. We look forward to strengthening our relationship and helping enable their future development and expansion ambitions,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.