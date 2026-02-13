Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Island Offshore’s Hybrid OECV Hits Water at Vard Yard in Romania (Video)

Published

(Credit: Screenshot/Video by Vard)
(Credit: Screenshot/Video by Vard)

Island Offshore’s new hybrid Ocean Energy Construction Vessel (OECV) has been launched to the water at Vard Shipyards Romania in Brăila.

The 120-meter vessel, labeled NB 977, is designed to support offshore operations with reduced environmental impact. 

The vessel, of VARD 3 25 design, will be equipped with a 250-tonne heave-compensated subsea crane, DP2 capability and accommodation for up to 130 personnel.

The hybrid-powered vessel will feature a 1.7 MWh energy storage system for hybrid propulsion, a heat recovery system and engine sets prepared for alternative low-emission fuels. It will also include two launch and recovery systems for remotely operated vehicles and be prepared for a walk-to-work gangway.

According to Vard, outfitting will continue in Brăila before the vessel heads to Vard Langsten in Norway in June for final outfitting and completion.


To remind, Vard secured the order for the vessel, named Island Evolution, from Island Offshore back in May 2024, which also included an option for two additional vessels. Island Offshore placed the order for the second vessel, to be named Island Explorer, in August the same year.

“Island Offshore has built a large number of vessels at VARD’s shipyards over the past twenty years. All hulls have been constructed in Brăila and Tulcea, before being towed to Norway for completion. Strong relationships and solid project management have been crucial to every project, and there is still a strong focus on effective collaboration and a commitment to delivering a high-quality product. It is a pleasure to see our two latest newbuilds taking shape,” Roy Viggo Fjørtoft, Project Manager at Island Offshore.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas Construction Vessels

