Jumbo Offshore Wraps Up Errea Wittu FPSO Mooring Pre-Lay in Guyana

Jumbo Offshore has completed mooring pre-installation activities for the Errea Wittu floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit at ExxonMobil Guyana’s Uaru Field in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

The work, carried out on behalf of MODEC, included installation of suction anchors and the pre-lay of mooring lines in preparation for FPSO hook-up.

Jumbo Offshore performed installation engineering, procurement, mobilization and marshalling activities to support the offshore campaign, which was executed using its J-class installation vessel Fairplayer.

The Uaru field is located around 200 kilometers offshore Guyana in water depths of about 1,750 meters and is estimated to hold more than 800 million barrels of oil.

The Errea Wittu FPSO is designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day, with a gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day.

It will also have a water injection capacity of 350,000 barrels per day, produced water capacity of 300,000 barrels per day and storage capacity of 2 million barrels of crude oil.

“I am very proud of the hard work and commitment shown by all Jumbo personnel and subcontractors during the preparation, mobilization, and execution of this deepwater pre-lay mooring project. The team demonstrated full focus on engineering, procurement, documentation, and meticulous planning in sometimes challenging circumstances. The yard and offshore teams’ resilience and teamwork led to a safe and successful completion of the mooring line installation campaign,” said Freek Muurling, Project Manager at Jumbo Offshore.