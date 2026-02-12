Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Martens en Van Oord Purchases Autonomous Survey Vessel From Demcon unmanned systems

Published

Martens en Van Oord, a contractor in roadworks, civil and hydraulic engineering, is taking a step toward further sustainability and modernization of its fleet by investing in the latest generation of the V4000 autonomous unmanned survey vessel (USV) from Demcon unmanned systems, a specialist in high-tech autonomous vessels for hydrographic and maritime applications. The selected 4‑meter variant provides increased range and longer endurance thanks to the additional hull length, enhanced autonomy, and an enlarged moonpool, offering full flexibility for customer‑specific survey configurations.

Martens en Van Oord's choice for the Demcon unmanned systems USV is based on its modular platform and the desire to collaborate with an Dutch partner. The USV, together with its dedicated electric transport vehicle, will be deployed for hydrographic survey work, inspections and monitoring. Thanks to the unmanned operation, activities can be carried out safely, efficiently, and with zero emissions. The compact V4000 USV is easy to mobilize, enabling rapid deployment across a wide range of projects.

This new USV generation offers more power, flexibility, and user-friendliness. Improvements such as increased battery capacity, a renewed design, expanded sensor and payload capabilities, and intelligent integrated features enhance its applicability across different projects. The USV is delivered with the complete Demcon unmanned systems software suite. 

The final customer-specific engineering for Martens en Van Oord is currently being completed, including the customized moonpool and integration of their own equipment. Construction will start shortly, with delivery planned within the coming months, toward the summer.

Vessels Vehicle News Industry News Activity USV Autonomous Vessels Marine Surveys

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler’s Nexra Lines Up O&M Campaign in Taiwan
Saipem's Hydrone-R (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem’s Underwater Drone Carries Out Autonomous Survey at...
Illustrations of the D-Flex PSV design (Credit: Longitude)

Longitude Unveils Compact PSV Design Aimed at Cost...
(Credit: Rovtech)

Rovtech, Unique Group to Expand ROV Reach to Middle East...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Martens en Van Oord Purchases Autonomous Survey Vessel From Demcon unmanned systems

Martens en Van Oord Purchases

Mubadala Hires SLB for Deepwater Drilling Services Offshore Indonesia

Mubadala Hires SLB for Deepwat

Cydome Rolls Out Remote Cybersecurity Tool for Offshore Wind Farms

Cydome Rolls Out Remote Cybers

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine