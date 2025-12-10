Seatrium Gets Repeat Order from IMI for Arabia 4 Jack-up Rig

Seatrium Offshore Technology, the flagship offshore jack-up designer for Seatrium Group, has secured a repeat contract from International Maritime Industries (IMI) for the supply equipment and a design license for the Kingdom 4 self-elevating drilling unit.

The contract is for a LeTourneau Super 116E Class self-elevating drilling unit, referred to as Kingdom 4.

The award follows the Kingdom 3 order earlier this year and reinforces the partnership between Seatrium and IMI as Saudi Arabia expands offshore drilling capacity.

The Kingdom 4 project supports IMI’s contribution to Saudi Vision 2030 goals, including technology leadership, sustainability and local content development.

As with the earlier unit, the new rig will be based on the LeTourneau Super 116E Class, part of Seatrium’s next-generation jack-up designs tailored for the MENA region.

The rigs feature 343-foot legs, a 1.5-million-pound hookload capacity and advanced cyber systems intended to deliver high performance and reliability in demanding offshore conditions.

Seatrium said its modular approach enables customers to construct rigs in Seatrium’s own yards or use its rig kits to support local manufacturing requirements.

The company has designed or contributed to more than half of all jack-ups currently in service worldwide, including 65% of those operating in the Middle East.

The Kingdom 4 award marks the 45th order for the LeTourneau Super 116 series, one of the world’s most widely deployed jack-up rig designs.