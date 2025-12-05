Equinor’s North Sea Wildcat Wells Yield Oil and Gas Discovery

Equinor and its partner Aker BP have discovered hydrocarbons in wildcat wells drilled in the North Sea.

The gas/condensate discovery was made in the Lofn and Langemann prospects, part of 1140 production license, operated by Equinor with 60% working interest, while its partner Aker BP holds the remaining 40%.

The wildcat wells 15/5-8 S and 15/5-8 A were drilled 7 kilometers north of the Eirin field (15/5-2) and 240 kilometres west of Stavanger.

The wells were drilled by Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig.

The preliminary calculation of the size of the discovery in Lofn is 3.5 – 10 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent (o.e.). This corresponds to 22-63 million barrels.

The preliminary calculation of the size of the discovery in Langemann is 1 – 8 million Sm3 of recoverable o.e. This corresponds to 6-50 million barrels.

Production license 1140 was awarded in 2022 (Awards in pre-defined areas 2021). According to Norwegian Offshore Directorate, 15/5-8 S and 15/5-8 A are the first and second exploration wells to be drilled in the production license.

Moving forward, the licensees will consider the opportunities to develop the discoveries towards existing infrastructure in the area.