Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor’s North Sea Wildcat Wells Yield Oil and Gas Discovery

Published

Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor and its partner Aker BP have discovered hydrocarbons in wildcat wells drilled in the North Sea.

The gas/condensate discovery was made in the Lofn and Langemann prospects, part of  1140 production license, operated by Equinor with 60% working interest, while its partner Aker BP holds the remaining 40%.

The wildcat wells 15/5-8 S and 15/5-8 A were drilled 7 kilometers north of the Eirin field (15/5-2) and 240 kilometres west of Stavanger.

The wells were drilled by Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig.

The preliminary calculation of the size of the discovery in Lofn is 3.5 – 10 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent (o.e.). This corresponds to 22-63 million barrels.

The preliminary calculation of the size of the discovery in Langemann  is 1 – 8 million  Sm3 of recoverable o.e. This corresponds to 6-50 million barrels.

Production license 1140 was awarded in 2022 (Awards in pre-defined areas 2021). According to Norwegian Offshore Directorate, 15/5-8 S and 15/5-8 A are the first and second exploration wells to be drilled in the production license.

Moving forward, the licensees will consider the opportunities to develop the discoveries towards existing infrastructure in the area.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© bomboman / Adobe Stock

Europe’s Drilling Revival Tests US Energy Pledges and...
Rigging of a pipe spool during riser replacement work on Snorre B in 2024 (Credit: Axess Technologies)

Equinor Books Axess for Riser Replacement Job in North Sea
© Dmitry / Adobe Stock

UK North Sea Decommissioning Set for Sharp Rise Through...
(Credit: Vår Energi)

Vår Energi Hires Well Expertise for Drilling and...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Dajin Forms Offshore Wind Alliance with German Port Terminal Operator

Dajin Forms Offshore Wind Alli

EnerMech Hires Former SLB Executive to Lead Energy Solutions Division

EnerMech Hires Former SLB Exec

Eni Expands Asian Footprint with Long-Term LNG Contract in Thailand

Eni Expands Asian Footprint wi

Jasmund Substation’s Topside and Jacket Sets Sail to Baltic Sea

Jasmund Substation’s Topside a

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine