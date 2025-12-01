Subsea7 Hooks Decom Work with Ithaca Energy off UK

Subsea7 has secured a sizeable contract by Ithaca Energy, for the provision of off-station decommissioning services for the Alba floating storage unit (FPU) and Greater Stella field FPF-1 production facility, off United Kingdom.

The decommissioning scope includes the flushing of the subsea pipelines, provision of diver support vessel services, and seabed clearance.

Subsea7 has define contract as sizeable, meaning its value ranges between $50 million and $150 million

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea7’s office in Aberdeen. Offshore activities are scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2026.

“This award provides an excellent opportunity to further demonstrate the extent of our three decades of full-field proven decommissioning expertise and our capability in delivering complex, safe and effective solutions.

"Subsea7 is proud of its longstanding relationship with Ithaca Energy, which began in 2008, and looks forward to collaborating closely throughout this project to combine our expertise and ensure its successful delivery,” said Hani El Kurd, Senior Vice President of UK and Global Inspection, Repair and Maintenance, Subsea7.