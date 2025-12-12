BOEM Initiates Process for Potential Mineral Lease Sale Offshore Virginia

To advance President Trump’s national strategy for securing America’s critical mineral supply, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has initiated the process for a potential mineral lease sale in federal waters off the coast of Virginia. This action—only the third of its kind in over three decades—marks a step toward unlocking the vast mineral potential of the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf and reinforcing the nation’s economic and strategic independence.

BOEM oversees 3.2 billion acres of the Outer Continental Shelf, an offshore area that exceeds the size of the U.S. landmass. President Trump’s Executive Order 14285, Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources, underscores the importance of developing offshore mineral resources to support national security and reduce reliance on imports.

On Nov. 13, 2025, BOEM received an unsolicited lease sale request from Odyssey Marine Exploration, a U.S.-based company, focusing on heavy mineral sands and phosphorites offshore Virginia. This submission marked the beginning of BOEM’s official review process.

The next step will be for BOEM to publish a Request for Information and Interest in the Federal Register. The notice will invite feedback from states, Tribal Nations, ocean users, industry representatives, government agencies, and the public. This input will help inform BOEM’s assessment of the area’s geological potential, environmental and cultural considerations, and compatibility with existing ocean activities such as fishing and maritime navigation.

If BOEM decides to move forward with a lease sale, the agency’s review will be conducted in accordance with all applicable federal laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act - ensuring that environmental stewardship and cultural preservation remain central throughout the process.