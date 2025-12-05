Texas LNG Signs 20-Year Offtake Deal with Macquarie

Glenfarne Group’s Texas LNG project has signed a binding 20-year sales and purchase agreement with Macquarie Energy for 0.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The agreement converts a previously non-binding heads of agreement into a definitive contract as the Brownsville, Texas-based export project advances toward a final investment decision.

Texas LNG has now secured four long-term offtake deals.

Texas LNG is designed as a ‘Green by Design’ liquefaction facility that aims to reduce operational CO2 emissions. Kiewit has been contracted to lead engineering, procurement and construction under a lump-sum turnkey structure following completion of final front-end engineering design.

“Our offtake agreement with Macquarie reinforces Texas LNG’s position as one of the most competitive LNG export projects in the world. Macquarie is a world-class partner, and their participation in our offtake portfolio demonstrates strong confidence in Glenfarne’s ability to deliver a reliable, low-emissions source of U.S. LNG to global markets,” said Brendan Duval, Glenfarne’s chief executive officer and founder.