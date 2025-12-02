Semco Maritime to Work on Floatel Endurance Rig Optimization

Floatel International has selected Semco Maritime’s Hanøytangen facility outside Bergen in Norway, to perform a series of modifications and service works on the Floatel Endurance rig ahead of an upcoming contract on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Following completion of its current assignment in Canada, Floatel Endurance will sail across the Atlantic to Hanøytangen, arriving in the first quarter of 2026 for yard stay and energy optimization works.

Under the contract, Semco Maritime will be in charge of thruster removal and overhaul, hull treatment and painting, and galley and accommodation upgrades.

The company will also deliver and install a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system with Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) technology. The SCR and DOC systems are part of Semco Maritime’s advanced energy efficiency portfolio, supporting Norway’s ambition to reduce emissions from offshore rigs with 50% by 2030.

“We are very pleased that Floatel International has chosen Semco Maritime Hanøytangen for this important project.

“By combining our in-house engineering capabilities with a robust execution plan, we are well positioned to deliver on schedule and help Floatel prepare for the future,” said Simon Wall, Semco Maritime.

The Semco Maritime facility at Hanøytangen is a key hub for repair, modification, and conversion work on offshore vessels and units.

The site features a 125 by 130-meter dry dock with 16.5 meters water depth, deepwater quays reaching 90 meters, and a modern infrastructure supported by large cranes with substantial lifting capacity, making it one of the most capable drydock setups in the region.

The facility is fully integrated with Semco Maritime’s engineering, project support, and yard service teams.