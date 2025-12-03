Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CNOOC Puts New South China Sea Development Into Production Mode

Published

Weizhou 11-4 Oilfield Adjustment and Satellite Fields Development Project (Credit: CNOOC)
China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has started production from the Weizhou 11-4 oilfield adjustment and satellite fields development project in South China Sea.

The project is located in the Beibu Gulf Basin, with an average water depth of approximately 43 meters. It leverages the adjacent existing facilities for development.

The main production facilities include a newly-built unmanned wellhead platform and a central processing platform, which are connected to an existing platform through a trestle bridge.

According to CNOOC, 35 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 28 production wells and 7 water injection wells. The project is expected to achieve a plateau production of approximately 16,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026, with the oil property being light crude.

The project has adopted a coordinated development plan of ‘three offshore processing centers + one onshore terminal’, serving as a gathering and transportation hub to release the resource capacity and ensure stable energy supply in the region.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.

