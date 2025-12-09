Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petronas Enlists MISC for FPU Job at Gas Field Offshore Brunei

Published

(Credit: MISC Berhad)
(Credit: MISC Berhad)

Malaysia’s MISC Berhad has secured its first floating production unit (FPU) project in Brunei after receiving a letter of award from PETRONAS Carigali Brunei (PCBL) for the lease, operation and maintenance of the facility for a natural gas development project.

The contract, obtained through an international competitive tender, marks MISC’s strategic entry into Brunei’s offshore oil and gas sector. The charter runs for 12 years, with PCBL holding options to extend for up to three additional one-year periods.

The FPU will be deployed offshore Brunei and is expected to support long-term feedstock supply for the country’s liquefied natural gas sector, contributing to national revenue and energy security.

According to the company, the facility is designed with a processing capacity of 450 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and 1,170 barrels of condensate per day, along with storage for 300,000 barrels. The unit is engineered for high operational reliability to support sustained field production.

"This project is a significant milestone for MISC as it marks our entry into Brunei's offshore market. This project embodies the spirit of our Delivering Progress strategy, as we continue to strengthen our foundation with high-quality, sustainable assets that deliver reliable performance and long-term value to our stakeholders,” said Zahid Osman, President & Group CEO of MISC.

Industry News Activity Asia FPU Oil and Gas

