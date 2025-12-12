Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Sells Normand Clipper CSV to Global Maritime Group

Published

Normand Clipper CSV (Credit: Solstad Maritime)
Normand Clipper CSV (Credit: Solstad Maritime)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Maritime has sold its Normand Clipper construction support vessel (CSV) to Global Maritime Group.

Global Maritime Group, the current charterer of the vessel, declared the purchase option for the Normand Clipper, with the deliver of set to take lace at the end of the firm contract period on June 1, 2026.

The vessel has supported Global Marine Group’s worldwide cable-laying operations since 2020.

Solstad Maritime said it recognize a gain on the sale of approximately $10 million to be reflected in the second quarter 2026 accounts.

Built in 2001, Normand Clipper CSV is of VS 4125 design. The vessel is 128 meters long, and can accommodate 96 people.

Offshore Engineer Magazine