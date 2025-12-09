ESG Completes Service Operation Vessel Conversion for HOS

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) completed and redelivered HOS Rocinante, a first-of-its-kind U.S.-flagged Service Operation Vessel (SOV) converted for Hornbeck Offshore Services.

The vessel marks a milestone in the evolution of the U.S. offshore service fleet to be future-ready for both the offshore wind and petro-energy sector demands for broadly capable marine support vessels.

Originally built by ESG as an offshore supply vessel, HOS Rocinante unerwent extensive conversion at ESG’s Allanton and Port St Joe Shipyards in Panama City, Florida.

The project transformed the vessel into a next-gene SOV engineered to support technician accommodation, safe personnel transfer, and multi-day offshore operations, capable for both offshore wind and offshore oil and gas projects.





Key conversion elements include:

Installation of a walk-to-work motion-compensated gangway and other personnel transfer solutions

Enhanced dynamic positioning (DP) and propulsion capabilities for precise station-keeping

Upgraded accommodation and workspace capacity for offshore technicians with single person staterooms

Significant improvements to cargo handling and client warehousing/storage systems

Energy storage system for enhanced power reserve and improved failure mode operability

“This is a full circle moment for our team to be able to convert a vessel that we built more than ten years ago," said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group. "The delivery of the HOS Rocinante demonstrates what American ingenuity and skilled labor can accomplish,” “This vessel is now one of the most capable multi-market offshore support assets in the U.S. fleet, built right here on the Gulf Coast by America’s best shipbuilders.”

The SOV is uniquely positioned to support both offshore wind development and petro-energy operations, offering Hornbeck Offshore Services unmatched flexibility to meet the evolving needs of domestic and international energy customers.



