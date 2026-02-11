Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Elemental Energies Expands Subsurface Expertise with APT Buy

Published

(Credit: Elemental Energies)
(Credit: Elemental Energies)

Elemental Energies has acquired Norway-based geoscience specialist Applied Petroleum Technology (APT), expanding its subsurface and geochemistry capabilities as operators seek deeper technical insight across the well lifecycle.

APT provides petroleum geochemistry, basin modelling and subsurface analysis to support exploration, production and plug and abandonment (P&A) decisions. The acquisition will enable the integration of APT’s laboratory-based geochemical analysis with Elemental Energies’ existing geoscience, reservoir engineering and petroleum engineering services.

The deal comes as operators face increasing technical complexity across mature assets, decommissioning and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. 

Elemental Energies said the addition of APT’s geochemical expertise would support more integrated subsurface workflows, including improved reservoir modelling, fluid connectivity assessment and abandonment planning.

The transaction increases Elemental Energies’ global workforce by around 10%, taking total headcount to more than 300 across Norway, the U.K. and North America.

APT will also bring digital tools including Girasol, used for wellsite gas interpretation and P&A decision-making, which will be integrated into Elemental Energies’ existing subsurface and wells workflows.

“As subsurface decisions become more complex across mature assets, decommissioning and CCS, we are continuing to invest in specialist capabilities that help our clients make more informed decisions. Bringing APT into Elemental Energies expands our subsurface and geochemistry expertise, creates new opportunities for our teams and strengthens our ability to support clients at every stage of the asset life cycle,” said Mike Adams, CEO of Elemental Energies.

