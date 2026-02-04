Floatel Firms Up Accommodation Rig Contract with Brava Energia off Brazil

Offshore accommodation rig provider Floatel International has signed a contract with Brava Energia for its Floatel Victory unit, which will be deployed offshore Brazil.

Floatel Victory will provide Maintenance and Safety Unit (MSU) services for Brava Energia.

The MSU assignment has a duration of six months, with options to extend the contract.

The scheduled start is in fourth quarter of 2026. The previous assignment will end in early third quarter of 2026 if the options are exercised, and the unit will undergo planned maintenance between the assignments.

Built in 2013, the 123 meters long, 79 meters wide, Floatel Victory is a semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessel which can accommodate 560 people in one and two-bed cabins.

The Floatel Victory features a 38-meter gangway for client personnel to transfer between the floatel and the host installation. The gangway features a telescopic capability of +/- 7.5 m allowing the vessel to remain connected in severe weather.