Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Floatel Firms Up Accommodation Rig Contract with Brava Energia off Brazil

Published

Floatel Victory accomodation rig (Credit: Floatel International)
Floatel Victory accomodation rig (Credit: Floatel International)

Offshore accommodation rig provider Floatel International has signed a contract with Brava Energia for its Floatel Victory unit, which will be deployed offshore Brazil.

Floatel Victory will provide Maintenance and Safety Unit (MSU) services for Brava Energia.

The MSU assignment has a duration of six months, with options to extend the contract.

The scheduled start is in fourth quarter of 2026. The previous assignment will end in early third quarter of 2026 if the options are exercised, and the unit will undergo planned maintenance between the assignments.

Built in 2013, the 123 meters long, 79 meters wide, Floatel Victory is a semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessel which can accommodate 560 people in one and two-bed cabins.

The Floatel Victory features a 38-meter gangway for client personnel to transfer between the floatel and the host installation. The gangway features a telescopic capability of +/- 7.5 m allowing the vessel to remain connected in severe weather.

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Transocean Barents rig used for drilling ops at Neptun Deep (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Romgaz)

OMV Petrom to Signs More Gas Contracts as Neptun Deep...
Troll A (Credit: Øyvind Gravås, Espen Rønnevik / Equinor)

Equinor Trims Renewables Spend After Profit Drop
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

BP, Shell Seek US Licenses for Trinidad-Venezuela...
Noble’s Noble GreatWhite, formerly known as Ocean GreatWhite (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Noble Scoops $1.3B in Drilling Contracts, Enters Norway's...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Chevron Signs Oil Exploration Deal in Syrian Waters

Chevron Signs Oil Exploration

Oil Companies Snap Up West African Blocks in Search for Next Big Thing

Oil Companies Snap Up West Afr

BOEM Advances Second OBBBA Offshore Lease Sales

BOEM Advances Second OBBBA Off

Boskalis Subsea Services Launches Collective-Based Model for North Sea Decommissioning

Boskalis Subsea Services Launc

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine