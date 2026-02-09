Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Perenco Installs Kombi-II MOPU Offshore Congo

Published

(Credit: Dixstone)
(Credit: Dixstone)

Perenco has installed the Kombi-II mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) at its operated Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II (KLL II) field as part of the redevelopment of the mature Congolese offshore asset.

The project, representing an investment of more than $200 million, marks a new phase in the redevelopment of the field, more than 20 years after the drilling of its last well. Connection works are under way, with commissioning scheduled for early March 2026.

The Kombi-II platform includes upgraded water and effluent treatment systems, increased associated gas recovery capacity and two gas turbines capable of generating 8 megawatts of electricity to support field operations.

The installation will support a six-well drilling campaign beginning in 2026 aimed at increasing production, improving the recovery factor and extending the operational life of the field.

Kombi-II MOPU was converted from a jack-up drilling rig by Dixstone, a sister company of Perenco, at the shipyard in Vlissingen in the Netherlands.

“This project is a concrete example of Perenco's commitment to investing in high-performance, responsible, and value-creating infrastructure that promotes the sustainable development of national resources. Congratulations to all the teams involved in this collective success,” said Gregoire de Courcelles, Managing Director of Perenco Congo.

Perenco has operated in the Republic of Congo since 2001 through its local entities Congorep and Perenco Congo, producing around 72,500 barrels of oil and gas per day in 2025, according to the company.

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas MOPU

Related Offshore News

(Credit: BW Energy)

BW Energy’s Planned Angola Entry Challenged by Pre-Emption...
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies Secures Operated Interest in Namibia’s...
Stella Energy 1 MOPU (Credit: Drydocks World)

Akrake Completes Drilling of Sèmè Field Production Well...
© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock

Libya Targets Higher Gas Output to Supply Europe by 2030

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Eni’s Congo LNG Phase 2 Begins Exports with First LNG Cargo (Video)

Eni’s Congo LNG Phase 2 Begins

Current News

Transocean to Acquire Valaris for $5.8B

Transocean to Acquire Valaris

ADNOC, RWE Explore LNG Supply Deal as Germany-UAE Deepen Ties

ADNOC, RWE Explore LNG Supply

Eni’s Congo LNG Phase 2 Begins Exports with First LNG Cargo (Video)

Eni’s Congo LNG Phase 2 Begins

Perenco Installs Kombi-II MOPU Offshore Congo

Perenco Installs Kombi-II MOPU

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine