Perenco Installs Kombi-II MOPU Offshore Congo

Perenco has installed the Kombi-II mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) at its operated Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II (KLL II) field as part of the redevelopment of the mature Congolese offshore asset.

The project, representing an investment of more than $200 million, marks a new phase in the redevelopment of the field, more than 20 years after the drilling of its last well. Connection works are under way, with commissioning scheduled for early March 2026.

The Kombi-II platform includes upgraded water and effluent treatment systems, increased associated gas recovery capacity and two gas turbines capable of generating 8 megawatts of electricity to support field operations.

The installation will support a six-well drilling campaign beginning in 2026 aimed at increasing production, improving the recovery factor and extending the operational life of the field.

Kombi-II MOPU was converted from a jack-up drilling rig by Dixstone, a sister company of Perenco, at the shipyard in Vlissingen in the Netherlands.

“This project is a concrete example of Perenco's commitment to investing in high-performance, responsible, and value-creating infrastructure that promotes the sustainable development of national resources. Congratulations to all the teams involved in this collective success,” said Gregoire de Courcelles, Managing Director of Perenco Congo.

Perenco has operated in the Republic of Congo since 2001 through its local entities Congorep and Perenco Congo, producing around 72,500 barrels of oil and gas per day in 2025, according to the company.