Kombi-II MOPU Sets Sail for Congo After Conversion Job in Netherlands

(Credit: Dixstone)
(Credit: Dixstone)
(Credit: Dixstone)
(Credit: Dixstone)

Kombi-II mobile offshore production unit (MOPU), converted from a jack-up drilling rig by Dixstone, has started its journey to Congo for deployment at Perenco-operated Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II (KLL II) permit.

Dixstone, a sister company of oil and gas firm Perenco, has loaded out the Kombi-II platform which has been delivered after after three years of conversion work at the shipyard in Vlissingen in the Netherlands.

The Kombi-II is now being transported via long dry transport to the Republic of Congo, where it will support Perenco operations and production commitments.

“This project is a clear example of Dixstone’s mission: meeting offshore needs with fit for purpose technical solutions that are practical, efficient, and sustainable.

“Thanks to the numerous engineers, seafarers, construction workers, specialists, and experts whose work and commitment made this milestone possible,” Dixstone said on social media.

The Kombi-II construction project, including the upcoming drilling phases, represents an investment of over $200 million.

Once operational, the platform will be able to recover approximately 7 million cubic feet of gas per day, reducing the carbon footprint and better utilizing the resource, Perenco said earlier.

