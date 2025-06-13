Perenco Starts Construction of New Offshore Platform for Project in Congo

Perenco has launched a new development phase for its operations in Congo, with the construction of new offshore platform Kombi 2 which will be installed on the Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II (KLL II) permit.

Kombi 2 is currently under construction at the Nieuwdorp shipyard (Netherlands) by Dixstone, a sister company of Perenco, which provides integrated solutions for the oil and gas industry.

The Kombi 2 construction project, including the upcoming drilling phases, represents an investment of over $200 million. The platform is expected to leave the Netherlands in October 2025 and become operational in Pointe-Noire in early 2026.

Once operational, the platform will be able to recover approximately 7 million cubic feet of gas per day, reducing the carbon footprint and better utilizing the resource.

Also, it will be equipped to generate the necessary electricity using two gas turbines connected to a 33 kV electrical hub, and will to serve to enhance the surface treatment and to develop an additional 10 million barrels of reserves through the optimization of existing wells.

The recent renewal of the Ikalou II and Likouala II permits, for an initial period of 20 years, consolidates Perenco's presence in Congo, and will lead to a global investment plan estimated to nearly $900 million, including work-over campaigns, development drilling and the installation of new infrastructure, according to the company.

"This project demonstrates a solid, lasting partnership built on mutual trust. For over twenty years, Perenco has been working alongside the Republic of Congo to develop the country's resources while strengthening infrastructure, local expertise, and energy sovereignty,” said Armel Simondin, CEO of Perenco.

"Kombi 2 is fully in line with our commitment to performance, operational safety, and environmental responsibility. This new milestone demonstrates our ability to combine technical innovation, compliance with the most demanding standards, and a direct contribution to the country's development,” added Stéphane BARC, Managing Director of Perenco Congo.