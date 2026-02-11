SIT, Seatrium Launch Offshore and Marine Digital Learning Lab

The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and offshore and marine engineering group Seatrium have launched an Offshore & Marine Digital Learning Lab at SIT’s Punggol Campus, aimed at accelerating maritime digitalization and supporting the energy transition.

The lab builds on a 2024 memorandum of understanding between the two organizations and is supported by cash investments from Seatrium. It is designed as a joint industry-academia platform for applied learning, workforce development and industry-driven innovation in shipyard and offshore operations.

Over the next three years, the facility is expected to support more than 700 undergraduates through applied learning modules and train over 1,000 continuing education and training (CET) learners from the offshore and marine sector.

The lab will focus on advanced technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), digital twin systems and smart microgrid applications for offshore and marine operations. Applied research will centre on improving energy efficiency, enabling AI-driven remote operations and developing scenario-based digital yard simulators to enhance planning and operational resilience.

Research themes include sustainability and energy efficiency through microgrid digital twins and energy modelling, 5G-enabled maritime industrial use cases such as AI-driven remote inspection and monitoring, and AI-enabled digital yard technologies for scenario planning and decision-making.

Target impact metrics under development include accelerating the adoption of greener embedded generation by at least 10%, improving the accuracy of remote operations through vision AI solutions by 20%, and reducing the time required to generate operational scenarios by up to 20%.

The lab integrates pre-employment training, continuing education and applied research within a single ecosystem, aimed at supporting talent development from undergraduate level through to industry practitioners while co-developing industry-relevant solutions.

“By integrating applied learning, workforce upskilling and industry-driven research in one ecosystem, this partnership with Seatrium enables our students and adult learners to develop future-ready skills while contributing directly to the transformation of the sector,” said Chua Kee Chaing, SIT President.

“The Offshore & Marine Digital Learning Lab’s launch marks a significant step in translating our partnership into tangible impact for Singapore and our industry. As a Singaporean company, we are proud to bring our global experience - both industry expertise, and use of technology to manage complex operations worldwide - back home to develop future talent and co-innovate with Singapore’s brightest minds to ensure our sector stays competitive amid the global energy transition,” added Chris Ong, Chief Executive Officer of Seatrium.