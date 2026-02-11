Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Orbital Marine Grows UK and Canada Tidal Energy Orderbook to 32MW

Published

Orbital Marine Power's O2 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)
Scottish firm Orbital Marine Power has secured an additional Contract for Difference (CfD) in the U.K.’s Allocation Round 7 (AR7), increasing its CfD-backed tidal energy project portfolio to 17 MW.

The award adds to Orbital’s existing 2 MW O2 turbine, which has been supplying electricity to the U.K. grid since 2021 in waters off the Orkney Islands.

In November, Orbital secured power purchase agreements from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia equating to an order for six additional turbines, representing approximately 15 MW to be installed in the Bay of Fundy.

Across the U.K. and Canada, Orbital now has a cumulative orderbook of 32 MW, or thirteen turbines, at the front of its project portfolio centered in the U.K. The company said the manufacturing effort required to deliver against this demand would bring benefits and opportunities to a supply chain with proven UK weighting.

“This is welcomed news as we move Orbital and our supply chain into delivery mode, it expands our vision and increases the opportunities around our business while we demonstrate the important role tidal stream can play in energy systems of the future with its reliable, predictable clean energy,” said Andrew Scott, CEO of Orbital Marine Power.

