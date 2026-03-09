Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Vestas to Build Offshore Wind Nacelle Assembly Plant in Japan

Published

(Credit: Vestas)
(Credit: Vestas)

Wind turbine maker Vestas on Monday agreed to cooperate with Japan's industry ministry to establish a nacelle assembly facility in the country by the fiscal year of 2029 and may create a full nacelle production facility a decade later, the ministry said.

Japan wants offshore wind farm capacity to reach 10 gigawatt by 2030 and 45 GW by 2040, and has auctioned around a 10th of targeted capacity, including to RWE RWEG.DE, Iberdrola IBE.MC and BP, as it aims to reduce dependence on imported oil and gas.

Japan's offshore wind industry was shake by last year's withdrawal by a Mitsubishi Corp-led group from three offshore wind projects awarded by the government in 2021.

In January, a consortium led by Toda Construction started commercial operations at the Goto offshore wind farm in Nagasaki in southern Japan, marking the country's first commercial floating wind project.

In March, Japan started commercial operation at Kitakyushu Hibikinada offshore wind farm in the country's south, making it Japan's largest offshore wind farm, with capacity of 220 megawatt.


(Reuters - Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Technology Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Asia Offshore Wind

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics' Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

US Undiscovered Offshore Reserves Could Maintain Supply for 100 Years

Offshore Tech: Seadrill Adopts igus' Modular Energy Chains

OSV Market: Asia Pacific Downshifts for the Long Haul

Caspian Sea Jackup Market: Locked-In Supply Shapes Utilization and Dayrates

