TGS Embarks on Multi-Client 2D Survey off Angola

(Credit: TGS)
Energy data and intelligence TGS has started the Ultra Profundo multi-client 2D survey offshore Angola.

The survey covers approximately 12,600 line kilometers, with Ramform Victory having already started operations earlier in 2026.

Data acquisition is estimated to be completed in approximately 100 days, with fast-track products available in the third quarter of 2026. Full data processing is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

The Ultra Profundo multi-client 2D survey marks the first 2D multi-client acquisition over Angola’s ultra deepwater areas since 2015 and targets a highly underexplored region.

The survey delivers modern, long-offset seismic data critical for imaging complex pre-salt and top-salt structures as well as basin floor channel systems, significantly enhancing regional geological understanding.

“Angola’s ultra deepwater margin represents one of the most exciting frontier exploration opportunities in West Africa. Our Ultra Profundo multi-client 2D program delivers high-quality seismic coverage needed to unlock pre-salt and sub-salt potential. By leveraging TGS’ acquisition and imaging capabilities, we will provide high-quality data supporting future exploration activities,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

