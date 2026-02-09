Eni’s Congo LNG Phase 2 Begins Exports with First LNG Cargo (Video)

Eni has shipped the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from Phase 2 of the Congo LNG project, marking the start of LNG exports from the Nguya floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit offshore Congo.

With the start-up of Phase 2, the Congo LNG project has reached a total liquefaction capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum, equivalent to about 4.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year. The project processes gas from the Nené and Litchendjili fields in the offshore Marine XII licence.

The first cargo shipment signals the transition of the project into commercial production and forms part of Eni’s strategy to expand its LNG portfolio to 20 million tonnes per annum by 2030 through projects across multiple geographies.





“Today we reach a very important milestone thanks to the relationship of trust built with the country’s institutions and local communities. We have been the only company to invest in gas to develop the domestic market and to reduce routine flaring.

“This decision, taken more than 20 years ago, led us to discover enough volumes to enable export as well. Phase II of the Congo LNG project was delivered in record time compared with industry averages, increasing gas availability on international markets and contributing to Italian and European energy security, while at the same time generating concrete benefits for the local economy,” said Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer of Eni.

Phase 1 of the Congo LNG project, based on the Tango floating liquefaction unit, began operations in December 2023. Construction of the Nguya FLNG unit for Phase 2 was completed about 35 months after works began.

Eni has operated in the Republic of Congo since 1968 and is currently the country’s leading producer of associated and non-associated gas, with equity production of about 70 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025, expected to rise to about 110 thousand barrels per day in 2026.