Cedar LNG Picks EXMAR for FLNG Marine Operations Role

EXMAR has been selected by Cedar LNG, the partnership between Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation, to provide marine operations and maintenance services for the floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit as part of Cedar LNG project, being developed on Canada’s West Coast.

The FLNG unit, named megúgu and under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries, forms part of the Cedar LNG project, located in Kitimat, British Columbia.

Under the agreement, EXMAR will be responsible for marine operations and maintenance, including the development of operational procedures for the floating LNG unit. EXMAR said its teams will be involved during construction and pre-operations phases in cooperation with the Cedar project team.

The Cedar LNG project is described as the world’s first Indigenous majority-owned LNG facility and is expected to be powered by renewable electricity. Cedar LNG facility has a nameplate capacity of 3.3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

“EXMAR is proud to be selected as strategic partner and embark on this unique, first of its kind FLNG project. Our unique track record for safe and reliable operations has been thoroughly valued by Cedar. We are confident this partnership will create a strong base for future FLNG operations,” said Carl-Antoine Saverys, Chief Executive Officer of EXMAR.