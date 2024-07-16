French Company Secures Work On $4B Cedar FLNG Scheme

Samsung Heavy Industries has hired French engineering company GTT for tank design of a new floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit as part of $4 billion Cedar LNG project in Canada.

As part of the contract with Samsung Heavy Industries, GTT will design the tanks of the FLNG, which will have a total capacity of 180,000 m3, and will incorporate the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of this FLNG is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.

The FLNG facility is being designed and constructed by Samsung Heavy Industries and Black & Veatch, global industry leaders in marine construction and FLNG solutions as part of $1.5 billion order they signed with the developer Cedar LNG, the partnership between Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Cedar LNG facility has a nameplate capacity of 3.3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). It is located in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation, on Canada’s West Coast.

The developers made final investment decision (FID) for the project in late June 2024, and it is expected to be operation in late 2028.

Under a long-term transportation agreement with Coastal GasLink Pipeline Limited Partnership, the Cedar LNG facility will receive 400 million cubic feet per day of Canadian natural gas via the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Cedar LNG also secured 20-year take-or-pay liquefaction tolling services agreements with ARC Resources and Pembina for 1.5 mtpa each. Commercial discussions are continuing with multiple other prospective customers as Pembina intends to assign its contracted capacity to a third-party.