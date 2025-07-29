CNOOC Brings New Offshore Gas Field On Stream

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has started production at a new gas field, located in the Yinggehai Basin, offshore China.

The dongfang 1-1 gas field 13-3 Block development project is the first high-temperature, high-pressure, low-permeability natural gas project offshore China, according to CNOOC.

It is located in the Yinggehai Basin, with an average water depth of approximately 67 meters.

The main production facility is a new unmanned wellhead platform and it utilizes the existing processing facilities of the Dongfang gas fields for development.

A total of six development wells are planned to be commissioned. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 35 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2026.

The existing facilities are used to connect the Dongfang 1-1 gas field and Dongfang 13-2 gas field.

According to CNOOC, it has established an integrated offshore gas production network in the Yinggehai Basin with the latest gas field being put into production.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.