Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Brings New Offshore Gas Field On Stream

Illustration (Credit: CNOOC)
Illustration (Credit: CNOOC)

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has started production at a new gas field, located in the Yinggehai Basin, offshore China.

The dongfang 1-1 gas field 13-3 Block development project is the first high-temperature, high-pressure, low-permeability natural gas project offshore China, according to CNOOC.

It is located in the Yinggehai Basin, with an average water depth of approximately 67 meters.

The main production facility is a new unmanned wellhead platform and it utilizes the existing processing facilities of the Dongfang gas fields for development.

A total of six development wells are planned to be commissioned. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 35 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2026.

The existing facilities are used to connect the Dongfang 1-1 gas field and Dongfang 13-2 gas field.

According to CNOOC, it has established an integrated offshore gas production network in the Yinggehai Basin with the latest gas field being put into production.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.

Industry News Activity Production Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Sapura Constructor vessel (Credit: Sapura Energy)

Sapura Scoops Over $118M for Chevron, PTTEP Subsea Ops off...
(Credit: CNOOC)

China Starts Production at Major Oil Field in Bohai Sea
FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Brava Energia)

Brava Energia Brings FPSO Atlanta Up to Speed with Six...
(Credit: Marine Masters)

Dutch Contractor Completes Malaysia’s Largest...

Sponsored

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally ROV

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Kongsberg Maritime, Noble Corp to Jointly Advance Offshore Drilling Tech

Kongsberg Maritime, Noble Corp

Ocean Winds Picks Siemens Gamesa Offshore Wind Turbines for Polish Project

Ocean Winds Picks Siemens Game

Weatherford to Deliver MPD Services for Woodside’s Trion Project off Mexico

Weatherford to Deliver MPD Ser

Allseas-Boskalis Consortium Bags $1.4B Offshore Gas Pipeline Job in Taiwan

Allseas-Boskalis Consortium Ba

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine