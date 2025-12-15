Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ocean Infinity Takes Delivery of Final Armada Fleet Vessel

Published

Ocean Infinity Armada 86-meter vessel 8606 (Credit: Ocean Infinity)
Ocean Infinity Armada 86-meter vessel 8606 (Credit: Ocean Infinity)

Ocean Infinity has reached a significant milestone with the delivery of the final vessel in its 14-vessel Armada fleet, featuring advanced underwater robotic systems capable of a wide range of data collection tasks.

Over the past five years, Ocean Infinity has built and deployed a fleet of cutting-edge lean crewed vessels unlike anything the industry has seen before.

This latest delivery completes the 86-meter class of Armada ships, following the successful introduction of the 78-meter class in 2023. Twelve vessels are now in live operation, with the remaining two following close behind, pushing the boundaries of robotics and technology at sea.

Each vessel is mobilized with a tailored suite of equipment, including advanced underwater robotic systems, enabling a wide range of data collection tasks. From geophysical surveys to geotechnical investigations, these capabilities support complex offshore projects globally from the United States to Europe and the Asia Pacific, delivering high quality data and driving innovation in subsea operations.

“Completing the Armada 86-metre class marks an extraordinary moment – five years ago we said we’d build a fleet of fourteen ships, designed unconventionally because speed to capability mattered – and we’ve done it, despite the many challenges along the way. What started out as a bold ambition is now a reality. These vessels are not a concept or an R&D project – they are operating today, transforming the way offshore work is done by focusing on software and technology first,” said Oliver Plunkett, Chief Executive Officer.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Offshore Energy Robotics Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Solstad Maritime)

Solstad Scoops $25M in New CSV Contracts in Brazil and...
© Eastern Shipbuilding Group

ESG Completes Service Operation Vessel Conversion for HOS
(Credit: Subsea7)

Ocean Winds Hires Seaway7 for Offshore Wind Job in Poland
(Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Unveils ‘Most Advanced’ Wind Farm Installation...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Seadrill Awarded Contract in the U.S. Gulf and Angola

Seadrill Awarded Contract in t

Odyssey Marine Exploration Request for Offshore Mineral Lease Sale Advances

Odyssey Marine Exploration Req

Technip Energies Gets On Board Thailand’s First CCS Project

Technip Energies Gets On Board

Jan De Nul Wraps Up Cable Installation Job for TenneT’s DolWin Platform

Jan De Nul Wraps Up Cable Inst

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine