Technip Energies Gets On Board Thailand’s First CCS Project

Technip Energies has secured a detailed engineering contract for PTTEP’s Arthit Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) facilities project in the Gulf of Thailand by Thoresen Jutal Offshore Engineering Heavy Industries Limited (Thailand).

PTTEP is leading the Arthit CCS Project, which will serve as a pilot for cultivating expertise and driving CCS adoption in Thailand.

This project will leverage existing infrastructure at Arthit field while constructing and installing additional facilities as required. Once operational, its capacity will gradually ramp up to around 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Technip Energies’ scope includes detailed engineering for new CCS processing units and CO2 injection facilities with brownfield modifications to the existing Arthit Central Processing Platform.

This award follows Technip Energies’ prior engagement on the project, having successfully delivered both the Pre-FEED and FEED phases between 2022 and 2023.

“This award underscores our long-standing relationship with PTTEP and confirms our proven expertise in engineering and carbon capture solutions.

“We are proud to contribute to Thailand’s first CCS project, recognized as a national landmark in the country’s decarbonization pathway. We will leverage our global engineering capabilities and CCS know-how to support PTTEP throughout this strategic journey,” said Mario Tommaselli, Senior Vice President Gas & Low Carbon Energies.