Baker Hughes to Supply Electric Liquefaction Tech for Canada’s LNG Scheme

Baker Hughes has secured a contract from Black & Veatch to supply a Cedar LNG project in Canada’s British Columbia with electric driven liquefaction technologies.

Baker Hughes will supply a range of turbomachinery equipment, including four electric-driven main refrigeration compressors, two electric-driven boil-off gas compressors and six centrifugal pumps.

Powered by renewable electricity, Cedar LNG will be one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG facilities in the world.

The Cedar LNG project brings together the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) to develop the Haisla Nation-led project.

To remind, Cedar LNG has just issued a notice to proceed with the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of floating LNG production unit to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Black & Veatch, following the signing of a 20-year offtake agreement with ARC Resources.

“The Cedar LNG project represents an important step toward reducing carbon emissions through lower-carbon LNG facilities that can supply customers looking to move away from more carbon intensive feedstocks.

“This is an important aspect of near-term decarbonization plans around the world, and Canada’s abundant natural gas supply means Cedar LNG is in a strong position to accelerate this phase of the energy transition. And our team is eager to take on this opportunity with our long-standing partner Baker Hughes,” said Laszlo von Lazar, president of Black & Veatch’s Energy & Process Industries business.

“This award is the latest important milestone for Baker Hughes in the LNG market, demonstrating the strength of our portfolio and our commitment to collaborating with industry partners while providing efficient and lower carbon solutions for the natural gas market.

“Over the next decade, electrification will play a critical role in the energy transition, enabling further reduction of carbon emissions from natural gas,” added Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes.